Prescott, Cowboys beat Giants 44-20 year after ankle injury

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes the day before the one-year anniversary of his severe ankle injury in the same stadium against the same opponent, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 44-20. The already injury-plagued Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley to an apparent ankle sprain in the first quarter and quarterback Daniel Jones to a concussion in the second quarter. The Cowboys have won four in a row since a loss to Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in the opener. The Giants lost coming off their first victory.