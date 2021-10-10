Marathon changes afoot: Rolling start, masks, leaf peeping

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — For runners in this year’s Boston Marathon, it all starts before race day and 26.2 miles away from Main Street in Hopkinton. Just steps from the finish line, participants will have to clear coronavirus protocols before their journey can begin. COVID-19 tests and vaccine verification are taking place in the same Copley Square medical tent where the athletes seek post-race refuge for pulled muscles, dehydration and more. It’s one of many changes afoot for the first fall Boston Marathon in the event’s 125-year history.