Hollywood makeover breathes new life into Welsh soccer club

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — It is nearly a year since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their out-of-nowhere $2.5 million takeover of beleaguered Welsh soccer club Wrexham. The transformation in that time has been stunning as the famous new owners look to get Wrexham out of the fifth tier of the English game and turn the team into a “global force.” They have internationally recognized brands as sponsors and invested heavily in the stadium and playing squad. Reynolds and McElhenney are also documenting what Wrexham describes as a “crash course in football club ownership” in an access-all-areas TV show for which two series have been commissioned.