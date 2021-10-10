EXPLAINER: Rare automatic double ruling aids lucky Red Sox

AP National Sports

BOSTON (AP) — The book of Official Baseball Rules covers a lot of ground in its nearly 200 pages. Even the plays nobody has seen before. Umpires didn’t have to dig too deep to find a ruling for a bizarre bounce in Sunday’s Red Sox-Rays AL Division Series Game 3, when Kevin Kiermaier’s 13th-inning flyball kicked against Fenway Park’s short right field wall, skipped off outfielder Hunter Renfroe and flew right back over the barrier and into the bullpen. The apt rule was right there on page 23 or so. Tampa Bay thought Yandy Díaz had scored easily from first base for a 5-4 lead, but he was sent back to third after the umpires went to the headsets to aid in making a decision.