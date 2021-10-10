Ground Rule Trouble: Red Sox bounce Rays in 13 on odd call

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox were saved by a lucky bounce that cost Tampa Bay a certain run and maybe more in Game 3 of the AL Division Series. Boston beat the Rays 6-4 in 13 innings on Christian Vázquez’s walk-off, two-run homer. They are one win from eliminating the 100-win Rays from the AL Division Series. Kiké Hernández and Kyle Schwarber each had three hits, including a homer, for the wild-card winners, who took a 2-1 lead over the AL East champions in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is Monday — Marathon Day in Boston.