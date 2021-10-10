Coming out of dormancy, Iowa D3 team hopes bigger is better

AP National Sports

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Football is back at Grinnell College in Iowa. The Division III Pioneers have a new coach along with lots of new players and a new look. Grinnell didn’t play in 2020 because of the pandemic. It drew national attention in 2019 when players voted to shut down the season after three games. The 38-man roster had shrunk to 28 because of a run of injuries. Players believed it was unsafe to continue but they also wanted to send a message that they needed more support from the administration. Changes were made and now the Pioneers have two wins.