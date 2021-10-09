White Sox to start Cease vs Astros, aim to avoid ALDS sweep

AP National Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox will start Dylan Cease in Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the Houston Astros on Sunday, hoping he can help the AL Central champions avoid a sweep. Manager Tony La Russa confirmed the 25-year-old right-hander will get the ball when the series shifts to Chicago. Cease tied Carlos Rodón for the team lead in wins while going 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts. La Russa also said Rodón might pitch a potential Game 4 on Monday after being limited down the regular-season stretch because of shoulder soreness and fatigue.