Watkins’ late TD run helps Tulsa beat Memphis 35-29

AP National Sports

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Anthony Watkins ran for a 44-yard touchdown with 4:28 remaining to help Tulsa beat Memphis 35-29. Bryson Powers intercepted a Seth Henigan pass with 1:17 left that sealed it for Tulsa (1-5. 1-1 American Athletic Conference). Watkins burst up the middle, breaking three tackles and then carried a defender across the goal line to cap a seven-play, 78-yard drive to give the Golden Hurricane a 35-21 lead. But Memphis came right back with a 75-yard scoring drive. Calvin Austin III beat two defenders and was wide open at the 2 to catch a 30-yard touchdown pass from Henigan with 3:11 left.