Urías hits, pitches Dodgers past Giants to even NLDS series

AP National Sports

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julio Urías shut down San Francisco and contributed an RBI single for his cause, Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock delivered two-run doubles to blow it open in the sixth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the Giants 9-2 to even their NL Division Series at one game apiece. The reigning World Series champions backed manager Dave Roberts’ pledge to play do-or-die ball by continuing to add on, including Will Smith’s leadoff homer in the eighth. Now, NL West runner-up Los Angeles is headed home to Chavez Ravine with a chance to ride some momentum. The best-of-five series shifts to Dodger Stadium for Game 3 on Monday night