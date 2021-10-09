St. Francis (PA) runs away from Long Island in 55-10 win

AP National Sports

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Justin Sliwoski threw for three touchdowns and St. Francis (PA) used a 20-point second half to go on and beat Long Island 55-10. Alex Schmoke started the second with a 23-yard field goal and ended it with a 35 yarder as time expired. In between, Marques DeShields smashed in from 1-yard and Kahtero Summers caught 1-yard pass from Silwoski for a 27-3 lead at the break. Shemar Paul scored on a 6-yard run for Long Island’s lone touchdown.