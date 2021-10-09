Sanders sparks Jackson State to 61-15 romp over Alabama A&M

AP National Sports

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders passed for 249 yards and four touchdowns, Santee Marshall ran for 122 yards and two scores and James Houston IV set the tone as Jackson State romped to a 61-15 victory over Alabama A&M in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. Houston delivered the first score when he sacked Aqeel Glass _ forcing a fumble that he returned 67 yards for a TD just 3:36 into the game. A 2-yard scoring run by JD Martin and Sanders’ 6-yard TD toss to Joshua Lanier had the Tigers (4-1, 2-0) leading 20-0 after one quarter.