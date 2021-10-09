Przybylko, Aaronson score, Union beats FC Cincinnati 2-1

AP National Sports

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kacper Przybylko and 18-year-old Paxten Aaronson scored to help the Philadelphia Union beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday night. Matt Freese tied his career with five saves for the Union (12-7-9). Przybylko blasted a rising shot from the center of the area to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Aaronson headed home an entry by 20-year-old Nathan Harriel to cap the scoring in the 56th minute. Cincinnati (4-16-8) was eliminated from playoff contention. It has lost six in a row. Philadelphia is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.