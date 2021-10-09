Perrantes, Duquesne survive Bryant Hail Mary pass 39-34

AP National Sports

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Darius Perrantes passed for three touchdowns, ran for another and led the game-winning drive in the final two minutes as Duquesne battled past Bryant 39-34. Duquesne had fallen behind 34-33 after consecutive Bryant touchdowns but Perrantes, who completed 29 of 41 passes for 316 yards rallied the Dukes with a 75-yard drive including a 26-yard touchdown dart to Davie Henderson with 31 seconds remaining. Zevi Eckhaus, who was 25-of-44 passing for 311 yards, threw a game-ending 45-yard heave to David Zorilla at the 1.