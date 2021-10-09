Packers place cornerback Jaire Alexander on injured reserve

AP National Sports

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have placed star cornerback Jaire Alexander on injured reserve. The move means Alexander must miss at least the next three games. Alexander hurt a shoulder in a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coach Matt LaFleur has said he’s hopeful that Alexander will avoid surgery and could “be back with us in a matter of weeks.” Alexander made the Pro Bowl and earned second-team honors in All-Pro balloting last season. The Packers visit Cincinnati on Sunday in a matchup of teams with 3-1 records.