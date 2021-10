AP National Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Zachary Clement bulled in from the 2-yard line midway though the fourth quarter to complete Northwestern State’s 21-17 comeback win over Houston Baptist in a battle between each looking for the first win of the season. Houston Baptist got a 33-yard touchdown run from Fudge Woods and a 37-yard field goal from Gino Garcia to take a 10-0 lead after one quart