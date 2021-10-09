McKay, Ifanse lead Montana St to 45-7 win over CalPoly

AP National Sports

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Matthew McKay passed for two touchdowns, Isaiah Ifanse ran for two and Montana State cruised to a 45-7 win over Cal Poly. The Bobcats broke the game open with 28 points in the second quarter for a 35-0 lead. Ifanse had a 12-yard scoring reception to go with a pair of short touchdown runs and backup quarterback Tommy Mellott broke free for a 74-yard score. Montana State had four interceptions, highlighted by Callahan O’Reilly’s pick-6 in the third quarter. Later in the third, Shakobe Harper scored the only touchdown for the Mustangs.