Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:19 PM

Marist starts fast, rolls to 34-3 victory over Stetson

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Day passed for 276 yards and two touchdowns and Kyle Coffindaffer had a 31-yard interception return score as Marist breezed to a 34-3 victory over Stetson in Pioneer Football League action. The Red Foxes (2-2, 2-0) were leading 10-0 _ on a 29-yard field goal by Luke Paladino and a 1-yard TD run by Hunter Cobb _ in the first quarter when Coffindaffer picked off John Seter and returned it for a TD and a 17-0 lead with 45 seconds left. Day connected with Dwayne Menders for a 13-yard TD and a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Menders finished with 10 receptions for 142 yards, including seven catches for 116 yards in the first half.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content