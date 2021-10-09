Euline’s pick-6 helps Robert Morris beat Charleston Southern

AP National Sports

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Lorenzo Euline returned an interception 50 yards into the end zone with about three minutes remaining to help Robert Morris beat Charleston Southern 31-24. Euline’s pick-6 gave the Colonials (1-1, 2-2 Big South Conference) a 31-21 lead. Sam Babbush kicked a 26-yard field goal for Charleston Southern (0-2, 1-3) with 1:10 to play, but the Buccaneers didn’t recover the ensuing onside kick. George Martin was 28-of-41 for 292 yards passing for Robert Morris. Jack Chambers completed 21 of 41 passes for 334 yards and threw two touchdown passes and an interception for the Buccaneers.