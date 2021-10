AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Saturday’s best: Michigan State’s Jalen Nailor had 221 yards receiving and three touchdowns in a 31-13 victory over Rutgers that was one of the top performances of the weekend in college football. No. 7 Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud threw for 406 and five touchdowns in a 66-17 win over Maryland and Oklahoma won a wild Red River Shootout over Texas with a late rushing touchdown.