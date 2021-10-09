Chisholm scores twice, Dayton tops Drake 28-10

AP National Sports

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns and Dayton beat Drake 28-10. The Flyers pushed their college football best streak of scoring to 492 games when a snap went over the head of the Drake punter for a 30-yard loss and Ca’ron Coleman scooped the ball at the 4 and scored. Jack Cook scored on a 5-yard quarterback keeper for a 14-0 halftime lead. Dayton then pounded out a 96-yard, 14-play drive with Chisholm scoring from the 4. Drake’s Blake Ellingson was 19 of 35 for 244 yards and a touchdown.