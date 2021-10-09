Buce’s late FG lifts Troy over Georgia Southern 27-24

AP National Sports

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Brooks Buce kicked a 24-yard field goal with 1:46 remaining to lift Troy to a 27-24 victory over Georgia Southern. The Trojans built a 24-3 lead early in the third quarter. Georgia Southern scored two touchdowns within two minutes midway through the third, and a pair of Alex Raynor field goals in the fourth tied the game 24-24 with 6:08 left. Georgia Southern made it to near midfield on its final drive, but Justin Tomlin threw his third interception with 32 seconds left. Tomlin completed 15 of 22 passes for 210 yards for the Eagles.