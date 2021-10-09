Born in Bronx, raised in Italy & England, Musah embraces US

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — Yunus Musah at 18 is becoming a big part of the US national team in World Cup qualifying. Musah helped spark the first goal in Thursday’s 2-0 win over Jamaica, and the Americans lead the final round going into Sunday night’s game at Panama. Born in the Bronx while his mother was visiting with her brother, Musah grew up in Italy and England. He was on England’s roster for the 2019 Under-17 European Championship, then switched last year to the U.S. and made his American debut in November.