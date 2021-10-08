Sam Burns back at it and takes early 36-hole lead in Vegas

AP National Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sam Burns is playing like last week never ended. Coming off a win in Mississippi, Burns played bogey-free for a 63. He had a two-shot lead among early starters in the Shriners Children’s Open. Burns says he’s trying to act like last week never happened and treat Las Vegas as if he’s starting over. Matthew Wolff had a 67 and was among those two shots behind. Wolff has already shown an affection for the TPC Summerlin. He lost in a playoff last year. Also two shots behind was Slovakia’s finest, Rory Sabbatini. First-round leader Sung Kang played in the afternoon.