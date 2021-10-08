Rookie QBs getting crash course in up-and-down life of NFL

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Playing quarterback in the NFL is certainly no simple task, and this year’s class of newcomers is getting a crash course filled with sacks, interceptions and losses in how difficult it is to immediately succeed under center. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson and New England’s Mac Jones have all started since Week 1. San Francisco’s Trey Lance, Chicago’s Justin Fields and Houston’s Davis Mills have all stepped in during the past few weeks. And they’ve all experienced varying degrees of struggles. No, they’re not in college anymore.