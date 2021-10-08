Phil Mickelson, Matt Gogel share Furyk & Friends lead

AP National Sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Phil Mickelson shot a 6-under 66 on Friday for a share of the first-round lead with Matt Gogel in the PGA Tour Champions’ Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational. Trying to win for the third time in four career starts on the 50-and-over tour, Mickelson had seven birdies and a bogey at Donald Ross-designed Timuquana Country Club in the round interrupted by a rain delay. Mickelson played the front nine in 5-under 31 and added birdies on the two back-nine par 5s before dropping a shot on the par-4 18th. The 51-year-old Mickelson won the PGA Championship in May at Kiawah Island for his 45th PGA Tour title and sixth major championship. Matt Gogel birdied the last two holes.