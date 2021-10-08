Iowa State drops Xavier Foster from team after assault claim

AP National Sports

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State says center Xavier Foster is no longer a member of the team as police investigate a sexual assault claim. Foster has not been charged with a crime. Ames police spokesperson Jason Tuttle says he is a “target” of an investigation into an 18-year-old woman’s report that she was sexually assaulted at an October 2020 party. A search warrant naming Foster was executed in June, and Foster’s DNA was collected through cheek swabs.