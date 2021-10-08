Germany beats Romania to continue winning start under Flick

AP National Sports

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Thomas Müller has scored the winning goal as Germany recovered from a goal down to beat Romania 2-1 and continue its winning start under new coach Hansi Flick in World Cup qualifying. Romania took the lead with a ninth-minute goal from Ianis Hagi. That was the first Germany conceded in four games under Flick. Germany bounced back as Serge Gnabry leveled early in the second half before Müller’s winning header in the 81st. North Macedonia moved up from fourth place to second with a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein. Armenia and Iceland drew 1-1.