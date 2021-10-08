Devils sign Frederik Gauthier to 2-way contract after tryout

AP National Sports

NEWARK. N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils signed forward Frederik Gauthier to a two-way contract Friday after he attended training camp on a tryout agreement. The Devils said Gauthier would earn $800,000 at the NHL level and $175,000 at the AHL level. General manager Tom Fitzgerald said Gauthier is guaranteed to receive at least $200,000. Gauthier, 26, skated in two games with the Arizona Coyotes and 18 games with Tucson in the AHL last season. He previously played parts of five seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2015-16 to 2019-20. Gauthier has 13 goals and 18 assists in 170 career regular-season NHL contests. The Canadian has appeared in eight playoff games.