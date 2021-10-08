Brittany Force breaks Texas Motorplex records in qualifying

AP National Sports

ENNIS, Texas (AP) — Brittany Force broke both ends of the Texas Motorplex record in Top Fuel qualifying Friday night for the Texas NHRA FallNationals. Force made the fifth-quickest run in NHRA history with a 3.637-second pass at 335.32 mph. She’s trying to earn her 11th No. 1 qualifier of the season and 31st overall. Robert Hight led in Funny Car, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fourth event in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Hight ran a 3.878 at 331.94 in a Chevrolet Camaro SS in pursuit of his 70th career No. 1 qualifier. Anderson had a 6.553 at 209.23 in a Camaro, and fellow points leader Johnson had a 6.756 at 198.44 on a Suzuki.