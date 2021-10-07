Prescott, Cowboys face Giants after Jones’ 402-yard showing

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are set to wrap up a three-game homestand against the Giants and Daniel Jones after the New York QB threw for a career-high 402 yards in his team’s first win. The Cowboys have won three consecutive games to lead the NFC East. Dallas is trying to go 2 for 2 against division opponents on the homestand that started with a victory over Philadelphia. The Cowboys just handed Carolina its first loss while New York’s first win came at New Orleans.