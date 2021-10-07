Patriots look to extend success against rookie QBs at Texans

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will look to continue their success against rookie quarterbacks when they meet Davis Mills and the Houston Texans. Belichick’s teams are 22-6 against first-year signal callers. Now they’ll meet Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford who tied a franchise record by tossing four interceptions last week. New England comes off an emotional loss to Tom Brady in his return to Gillette Stadium. Rookie QB Mac Jones played well in that loss to Tampa Bay.