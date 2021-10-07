No. 11 Michigan State looks for 6th straight, faces Rutgers

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 11 Michigan State is off to its best start since going 8-0 in 2015. The Spartans will look for their sixth straight win when they face Rutgers at SHI Stadium on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights are on a two-game losing streak after dropping games to now No. 7 Ohio State and now No. 9 Michigan. The game also will have a revenge motive. Rutgers spoiled Mel Tucker’s debut as the Spartans’ coach last season with a 38-27 win in East Lansing, Michigan. Rutgers forced seven turnovers in giving Greg Schiano a win to start his second stint as coach.