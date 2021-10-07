Federal jury convicts ticket broker in White Sox ticket scam

AP National Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a ticket broker of allegedly bilking the Chicago White Sox out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by fraudulently selling tickets to the team’s games with the help of two White Sox ticket sellers. The Chicago jury convicted 35-year-old Bruce Lee of 11 counts of wire fraud Wednesday. Lee’s attorney, Nishay Sanan, says he believes the jury “got it wrong” and said Lee will “continue to fight” the conviction. Prosecutors alleged Lee made more than $860,000 by fraudulently selling nearly 35,000 tickets over four baseball seasons. Prosecutors said two White Sox ticket sales booth staffers generated thousands of complimentary and discount tickets — without required vouchers — and gave them to Lee in exchange for cash.