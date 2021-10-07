Canada’s NHL teams embrace return to normal divisions

AP National Sports

TORONTO (AP) — The NHL is returning to an 82-game regular season with its traditional divisions this season. Last year, the league shortened things to 56 games and changed the divisions. In the U.S., that meant three divisions based largely in different regions. In Canada, the North Division included all seven Canadian teams. Many faced exhausting travel. Toronto star Auston Matthews says the return to normal is welcome, though he and other players say they will always remember the pandemic season.