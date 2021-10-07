Banner day: Steelers tackle nearing return from knee injury

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Zach Banner is nearing his return from a right knee injury that’s kept him out for 13 months. Banner tore the ACL in the knee in the 2020 season opener against the New York Giants. He was on track to be back in time for the 2021 opener before having a setback during training camp. Banner says he’s ready to play but the team is taking a cautious approach. Pittsburgh’s offensive line has struggled during a 1-3 start. The Steelers are last in the league in rushing and 28th in scoring heading into a visit from 3-1 Denver.