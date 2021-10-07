Arozarena shines, Rays blank Red Sox 5-0 in ALDS opener

AP National Sports

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena became the first player to hit a home run and steal home in a postseason game, and rookie Shane McClanahan pitched the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in their AL Division Series opener. The breakout star of October last year, Arozarena made a breathtaking dash to the plate in the seventh inning for the first straight steal of home in the postseason since Jackie Robinson did it for the Brooklyn Dodgers against Yogi Berra and the New York Yankees in the 1955 World Series, according to the FS1 broadcast. Nelson Cruz also homered and McClanahan tossed five stellar innings for the AL East champion Rays.