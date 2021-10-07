After taking down ND, No. 5 Cincinnati prepares for Temple

AP National Sports

By The Associatead Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — After knocking off Notre Dame last week, No. 5 Cincinnati is dreaming about becoming the first team outside a Power Five conference to claim a spot in the College Football Playoff. But there is much more work to do. The Bearcats will be heavy favorites in their remaining eight games, including Friday night against Temple which has played them tough in recent years. Cincinnati QB Senior QB Desmond Ridder earned American Conference offensive player of the week honors after accounting for 323 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the win over Notre Dame.