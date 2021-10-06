McKennie to start vs shorthanded Jamaica in WCup qualifier

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna are missing from the U.S. lineup because of injuries but Weston McKennie will start in a World Cup qualifier against Jamaica after missing two games for violating team COVID protocols. The Reggae Boyz are without top forward Michail Antonio, who failed to travel from England, and have only 20 players available to dress. The U.S. enters with five points and Jamaica with one.