Jaguars’ Meyer never considered resigning coaching job

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer says he never considered resigning following a viral video of the Jacksonville Jaguars coach at an Ohio bar and adds he has received support from several members of his team’s leadership council. The 57-year-old Meyer also says he had three or four conversations with Jaguars owner Shad Khan and “the message is loud and clear.” Khan publicly reprimanded Meyer for “inexcusable” behavior over the weekend. Meyer was caught on video getting cozy with a young blond. Meyer says team leaders expressed support while they try to turn the page before hosting Tennessee on Sunday.