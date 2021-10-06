Italy’s record run ended by 2-1 Nations League loss to Spain

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Spain has ended Italy’s record unbeaten run of 37 matches by beating the European champion 2-1 in the Nations League semifinals after Roberto Mancini’s team was reduced to 10 men. Ferran Torres scored two goals in the first half for Spain, the second coming after Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for a second yellow card three minutes before the break. Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled one back for Italy late on as the Azzurri threatened an improbable comeback. But Mancini’s side fell to its first loss in more than three years. Spain will face either world champion France or top-ranked Belgium in the final in Milan on Sunday.