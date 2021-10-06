Chargers’ Ekeler looking for another strong game vs. Browns

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler helped more than a few fantasy football players who drafted him this past week. The Los Angeles Chargers running back, who said during training camp that “if you want to get fantasy points you better have me on your team, certainly lived up to his end of the bargain Monday night in a 28-14 victory over Las Vegas with a career-high 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He is hoping to do the same thing Sunday when the Chargers host the Cleveland Browns in a matchup of 3-1 teams.