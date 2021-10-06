Carr says Bosa might have been trying to get under his skin

AP National Sports

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line has underachieved through four games and the task won’t get any easier this week. Former Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears are visiting Las Vegas on Sunday and they’re bringing an aggressive pass rush. Mack’s four sacks are tied for 10th in the NFL, while the team’s 15 sacks are No. 1. Carr has been sacked 12 times this season and been pressured 47 times.