Steelers’ Tomlin: Roethlisberger ‘absolutely’ the right QB

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s confidence in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains strong despite a 1-3 start. Tomlin says the 39-year-old Roethlisberger is “absolutely” the right quarterback for the Steelers. Roethlisberger has struggled with accuracy at times this season and has thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns. Tomlin says Roethlisberger is dealing with a hip injury that could limit his practice time ahead of a visit from Denver in Week 5.