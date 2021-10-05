Koepka, DeChambeau to face off in made-for-TV match in Vegas

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are finally getting their day in the sun. They face off in the next edition of “Capital One’s The Match.” That’s a made-for-TV exhibition that will be played the Friday after Thanksgiving at Wynn Golf Course on the Las Vegas Strip. The two have been going at it on social media for the better part of two years. The tension seemed to cool when they were teammates on the winning Ryder Cup team. Both players will have open mics when they play a 12-hole match. DeChambeau was in Las Vegas last week and reached the quarterfinals of a Long Drive competition.