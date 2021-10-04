With MVPs out, new stars set to shine in MLB postseason

AP National Sports

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

With Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper and the rest of baseball’s MVP front-runners left out of the postseason, there’s a chance for some budding stars to cement their place among the game’s top names. Nobody is likely to match the breakout had by Rays rookie Randy Arozarena last fall, when he set postseason records with 10 homers and 29 RBIs. But teammate Wander Franco tops a list of standouts on the rise as the October spotlight comes into focus.