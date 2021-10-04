Utah players return to practice grieving teammate

AP National Sports

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah football players and coaches have returned to practice grieving one of their own who was killed in a shooting at a postgame party. The team was on the field for the first time since sophomore defensive back Aaron Lowe was shot on Sept. 26, just nine months after Lowe’s friend and teammate died in an accidental shooting. The team was on a previously scheduled bye last week. The team plans to officially memorialize Lowe soon. Coach Kyle Whittingham wants to work with the school to permanently retire the number Lowe wore on the field.