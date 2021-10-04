Pirates see signs of progress amid another dismal finish

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton says the team has made progress even while finishing last in the NL Central for a third straight season. Pittsburgh’s record of 61-101 was the franchise’s worst since 2010. Shelton says despite the struggles he saw signs of growth from players who will be part of the team’s future. Center fielder Bryan Reynolds earned his first All-Star berth and reliever David Bednar thrived after arriving in an offseason trade with San Diego.