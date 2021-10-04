Luis Rojas out as Mets manager after 2 losing seasons

AP National Sports

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Rojas has been let go as manager of the New York Mets after two losing seasons. The team declined its option on Rojas’ contract for 2022, making the announcement one day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85 in Steve Cohen’s first year of ownership. Monday’s move was no surprise, the first of several significant changes coming again this offseason for a club in constant turmoil. The Mets said Rojas has been offered the opportunity to remain in the organization in a role still to be determined. The club said decisions about the coaching staff will be made in the next several days.