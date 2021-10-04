Harbaugh, Frost take parallels into Michigan-Nebraska clash

AP National Sports

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ninth-ranked Michigan visits Nebraska on Saturday in a game matching coaches who enjoyed success as players as those schools but are yet to deliver on high expectations as coaches. There’s an upbeat vibe around each team this week. Michigan is 5-0 and coming off an impressive win against Wisconsin. Nebraska is 3-3 after a 49-point win over Northwestern that was its most lopsided in a Big Ten game since it joined the conference in 2011. Michigan is still trying to get to the Big Ten title game under Harbaugh. Nebraska is still trying to get to a bowl under Frost.