Czechs wants Scottish FA to apology for insulting kid fans

AP National Sports

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek has asked the British ambassador to Prague to request the Scottish soccer association distance itself from its advisor Marvin Bartley or apologize for his words. Kulhanek has summoned Nick Archer following widespread criticism in Scotland of the behaviour of thousands of young Sparta Prague supporters who repeatedly booed Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in Thursday’s Europa League game in Prague. In his reaction, Bartley compared them to “rotten fruit.” Kulhanek told the ambassador such a “scandalous comparison” has angered the Czechs. He said that emotions linked to a game, must not turn into “xenophobic insults aimed at underaged children.”